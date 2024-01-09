Michael “M.C.” C. Pearson, Sr. has made it his life’s mission to leave his community in a better way than he found it. The Clark Atlanta University graduate enlisted in the Army before entering the world of graphic design and print.

He has founded companies like the child-safe Internet provider IWEB8 and IT firm Infinity Group Technologies. Now, Pearson focuses his entrepreneurial endeavors on 25M Printing.

He also participates in youth training programs and serves as an assistant pastor. Pearson is also a radio personality on “The Wake Up Show Chicago” on WVON Chicago.

Recently, the multihyphenate spoke to rolling out about his responsibilities and career.

What is the creative vision of 25M Printing?

Pronounced “25 Mike,” is deeply rooted in my military background. The name itself is an homage to my service, directly referencing the military designation for a multimedia illustrator graphic designer. This connection symbolizes not just a nod to my past but also the precision, discipline, and creative rigor I gained in the military, which I now channel into my business.

The core of 25M Printing’s vision is to bring people’s ideas to life, often with minimal initial direction, and create something that not only meets but exceeds their expectations. The emotional reactions I witness – from tears to hugs – when presenting the final product, whether it be obituaries, t-shirts, signs, banners, or industrial prints, are profoundly gratifying. It’s this unique blend of heartfelt creativity and disciplined execution that defines 25M Printing. We’re not just printing; we’re creating moments, memories and lasting impressions.

What key skills or qualities make you unique as a Black leader?

I draw immense inspiration from my grandmother, an entrepreneur in racially divided Mississippi. Her determination to acquire land and run multiple businesses to support her family instilled in me a sense of resilience and purpose. Her legacy is a constant reminder of the power of perseverance and visionary leadership.

Secondly, my military experience has been instrumental in shaping my character and approach to leadership. The military taught me the invaluable importance of integrity, teamwork, and selflessness.

Lastly, I believe my talents and skills are gifts from God, meant to be used in service of others. This understanding fuels my mission to uplift, mentor, and provide opportunities, especially to those in underrepresented communities.

What role does technology play in your business?

Technology is indispensable in the day-to-day operations of 25M Printing. It’s not just about the creative process; it’s also about how we manage and streamline our business. Two tools that are integral to our operations are Shopify and ClickUp, and while they’re not sponsors, I must emphasize their importance, especially for small to mid-sized businesses.

Technology isn’t just a part of what we do; it’s the enabler that allows us to operate effectively and efficiently. From creative design to project management and customer interactions, technology underpins every aspect of our business, making it possible for us to maintain high standards of quality and service.

What are other ways you use technology within your business?

The Adobe Creative Suite forms the lifeblood of our design work. Tools like Photoshop, InDesign, and Illustrator are indispensable in our toolkit, allowing our creativity to flow uninhibited and enabling us to produce visually stunning and impactful designs.

We also leverage cutting-edge equipment from companies like Apple, Epson and HP. Our HP printers equip us with a competitive edge, thanks to their advanced Latex printing technology. This is also environmentally and health-conscious. Being government-certified, Latex ink is water and scratch-resistant, making it particularly suitable for sensitive environments like schools due to its safety and low chemical emissions.