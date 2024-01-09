Did Mel B just confirm a full Spice Girls reunion?

Spice Girls fans rejoice!

Unless we’re reading Mel B. wrong, it sounds like the “2 Become 1” hitmakers just may be reuniting as a full quintet very soon.

During an appearance on “Today with Hoda and Jenna,” the 48-year-old singer born Melanie Brown spilled the beans after being asked about the future of the legendary group and if a reunion were possible.

“Well, I’ve been saying this forever, but now we’re actually going to be releasing some really good news in about a few weeks that involves all five of us,” Mel B responded before adding that getting everyone on the same page is always difficult because “there’s five of us and we’ve got five different diaries, and we’re all parents.”

Brown promised the soon to be announced good news will definitely leave fans “100 percent satisfied”.

“It’s going to be the gift that keeps on giving, without saying too much about it,” she teased. “I’m going to get myself into so much trouble.”

The Spice Girls last reunited to tour in 2019 but without Victoria Beckham aka Posh Spice, who was unable to join due to prior commitments relating to her fashion business.

“At the moment, it’s only the four of us,” Mel C told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “We’re working on Victoria. She might be sucked into the idea at some point. We would love to have her back on stage. In all honesty, I think it’s gonna happen. At some point, I think Posh Spice will be back onstage.”