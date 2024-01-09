Sony and Honda have joined forces to develop the AFEELA electric vehicle, according to Video Games Chronicle. The automobile was showcased during Sony’s recent CES tech presentation on Jan 8.

The collaboration, known as Sony Honda Mobility, has set its sights on launching the AFEELA model by 2025, promising drivers a “premium entertainment experience.” While the ultimate goal is to introduce fully autonomous vehicles, the highlight of the presentation was a demonstration of the AFEELA being driven on stage using a PlayStation 5 DualSense controller.

However, it is important to note that Sony Honda Mobility president and COO, Izumi Kawanishi, clarified that this was merely a tech showcase and not indicative of the vehicle’s actual driving capabilities.

According to Video Games Chronicle, Sony also announced a partnership between Sony Honda Mobility and Polyphony Digital, the developer of the popular racing game Gran Turismo. This collaboration aims to share vehicle information and create new value by combining Polyphony Digital’s simulation technology with the real-world development of vehicles by Sony Honda Mobility.

As part of this exciting partnership, the AFEELA Prototype 2024, which was introduced at CES, will be included in a patch update for the highly anticipated game Gran Turismo 7. This allegedly means that players will have the opportunity to experience driving the AFEELA in the game before it hits the streets in reality.

The collaboration seeks to explore the fusion of virtual and real-world experiences, particularly concerning human senses and emotions.