7 careers that will be created by AI technology

Artificial intelligence (AI) is rapidly transforming the world around us, and its impact on the job market is no exception. While some experts warn of AI taking over our jobs, others believe that it will create entirely new career paths we can’t even imagine yet. In this article, we’ll explore seven fascinating careers that AI technology is likely to bring forth in the near future.

1. AI Ethicist

As AI becomes more sophisticated and integrated into our lives, ensuring its ethical development and use will become paramount. AI ethicists will be responsible for developing and upholding ethical guidelines for AI development, deployment and use. They will need to consider issues such as bias, privacy, transparency and accountability. This role will require a strong understanding of both AI technology and ethical philosophy.

2. AI Trainer

AI systems learn and improve through data, and someone needs to curate and prepare that data. AI trainers will be responsible for collecting, labeling and cleaning data to train AI models effectively. They will need to have a deep understanding of the specific domain or task the AI model is being trained for, as well as data science and machine learning skills.

3. AI Explainability Specialist

As AI models become more complex, it’s becoming increasingly difficult to understand how they make decisions. AI explainability specialists will be responsible for developing methods to explain the reasoning behind AI decisions. This is crucial for building trust in AI systems and ensuring their decisions are fair and unbiased. Explainability specialists will need expertise in machine learning, artificial intelligence and cognitive science.

4. Human-AI Interaction Designer

As AI becomes more prevalent in our everyday lives, the way we interact with it will need to be seamless and intuitive. Human-AI interaction designers will be responsible for designing user interfaces and experiences that are natural and engaging for humans interacting with AI systems. They will need skills in UX/UI design, artificial intelligence and cognitive psychology.

5. AI Security Specialist

As AI systems become more sophisticated, they also become more vulnerable to attack. AI security specialists will be responsible for identifying and mitigating security risks associated with AI systems. They will need expertise in cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and risk management.

6. Virtual World Architect

The rise of the metaverse and other virtual worlds is creating a new demand for virtual world architects. These specialists will be responsible for designing and building the virtual environments we’ll experience in the future. They will need skills in 3D design, game development, artificial intelligence and human-computer interaction.

7. AI Creativity Partner

While AI can excel at many tasks, creativity remains a uniquely human domain. AI creativity partners will work alongside humans to augment their creative endeavors. They may help generate ideas, brainstorm solutions or refine creative outputs. This role will require a strong understanding of both AI and human creativity.

These are just a few examples of the many new careers that AI technology is likely to create. The future of work is uncertain, but one thing is for sure: AI will play a major role in shaping it. By developing the skills and knowledge needed for these new roles, we can ensure that we’re prepared for the exciting changes that lie ahead.

In addition to the careers mentioned above, there are many other possibilities for new AI-related jobs. Some other potential roles include:

AI health care assistant: Providing personalized medical advice and support to patients.

AI legal assistant: Researching legal cases and drafting documents.

AI financial advisor: Offering personalized financial advice and managing investments.

AI teacher: Providing personalized instruction and feedback to students.

AI customer service representative: Answering customer questions and resolving issues.

The possibilities are endless! As AI technology continues to evolve, we can expect to see even more new and innovative careers emerge.

This story was created using AI technology.