Black men, keep your hair moisturized by using the right products

Hair health is important, and taking care of it the right way will do wonders, especially for Black men. Though washing your hair and having a routine seems like the ultimate tip to keeping your hair healthy, the type of products mean a lot and could affect the crown. Kings Crowing CEO Darrell Spencer spoke to rolling out and gave tips to Black men for taking care of their hair.

What is the standard procedure for taking care of your hair?

If you don’t know, you gotta have a sulfate-free or paraben-free shampoo and conditioner. Sulfate is terrible for your hair. Number two, I think different hair or different products work best for different people. But what I will say is just find the product that works best for you. What I can’t say is, you need to have a solid shampoo, a solid conditioner, a solid leave-in conditioner, and a solid oil. Typically, when your hair is wet, apply oil when it’s a little damp because what oil does is it’ll seal and lock in the moisture of your hair. Most people don’t know that. Oil is important to put in your hair when it’s damp and slightly damp because it’s locking in the overall moisture. Essentially, just have that system in place, have a good conditioner, with good shampoo, or good leave-in condition and good oil, and you will be set but make sure those things are all sulfate-free, that’s important.

Do you feel that men are insecure about taking care of their hair?

I think Black men specifically, are programmed to go out into the world and to produce our most hyper-masculine self. It’s a big thing, especially in the Black community. For Black men, we feel we have to present ourselves in a certain kind of way, and if you don’t, you’re deemed a lot of things, right, that probably aren’t true. I think because we’re conditioned to be a certain kind of way and to present so masculine that things that may not seem as masculine like taking care of yourself, self-care, hair protection, and skin care, those things stray away from the masculine norm that society pushes on us. … But we are seeing a renaissance when it comes to Black men taking care of ourselves. Self-care has been a huge thing on TikTok and Instagram.