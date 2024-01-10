Kelly Price calls ‘Sunday Best’ judges child molesters

R&B songstress Kelly Price went on a profanity-laced tirade on Tuesday, Jan. 9, calling her fellow “Sunday Best” judges “disgusting and despicable” for allegedly having sexual relations with underage boys and cheating on their wives with impunity.

“Yes Lord, deliver us from pastor h–s and pedophiles,” she pleaded, according to a screenshot obtained by The Jasmine Brand. “The nerve you have. I was the only artist/judge on Sunday Best that wasn’t f—–g someone else’s spouse, fornicating, or messing with kids and boys, but you have smoke for me? FOH you ignorant, church-going brain dead a–hole.”

Price calling out “disgusting and despicable” members of the gospel community, including preachers who’ve attempted to sleep with her.

“I’m one of the very few artists who have been able to record and tour with both gospel and R&B artists, and the lives that are lived by the people that you worship are despicable and disgusting,” Price said in her Instagram live video to her one million followers. “I saw the things that happened on the road with a lot of these artists. Doing shows with these artists, all kinds of stuff. My heart was broken because there was still a part of me that believed that holiness, without which no man shall see the Lord. That’s biblical also.”

The many judges of BET’s “Sunday Best” included the likes of Mary Mary’s Erica and Tina Campbell, Bebe & Cece Winans, Donnie McClurkin, Yolanda Adams, Kim Burrell, Jonathan McReynolds, Kierra Sheard. ‘Sunday Best’ was hosted by Kirk Franklin.

“Some of your favorite preachers all over your timeline and in your YouTube right now, that if they could have gotten me in my bed or in their bed, they would have. But I don’t play those games. F— a man. I Fear God.”

Some fans urged Price to release the names of the alleged offenders. But Price said she would only release the names for the right “price.”

“You won’t get it for free. Refuse to give that for free,” Price said.