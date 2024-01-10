Steve Harvey finally claps back at Katt Williams, issues warning

Retired entertainment legend Steve Harvey has finally responded to being blowtorched by comedic superstar Katt Williams on the “Club Shay Shay” podcast at the top of January 2024.

Without directly addressing the diminutive Friday After Next and First Sunday star, the Family Feud host sent his response ricocheting through the airwaves by delivering a warning to people who “wrap” their half-truths in “lies.”

Williams ignited this firestorm on social media when he accused the Kings of Comedy star of hijacking most of the ideas for his eponymous show from fellow jokester Mark Curry and his “Hanging With Mr. Cooper” sitcom in the 1990s.

“The same Steve that went to go watch Mark Curry do his whole sitcom and then stole everything Mark Curry had…Now Steve got a sitcom where he’s the principal and he wears a suit,” Williams barked to the podcast host, NFL legend and Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe.

Later in his chat with Sharpe, Williams added that Harvey actually did want to become a movie star, but did not possess the requisite qualifications nor intangibles to manifest that dream.

“You couldn’t be a movie star,” Williams asserted in his signature soprano voice. “There are 30,000 new scripts in Hollywood every year. Not one of them asked for a country bumpkin Black dude that can’t talk good … and look like Mr. Potato Head. There ain’t none. You have to have range.”

I believe everything Katt Williams said about Steve Harvey ripping off Mark Curry! "Mark Cooper" retired from the NBA to become the basketball coach & later the HS VP. "Steve Hightower" left the music biz to become the music teacher & later became the HS VP… #KattWilliams pic.twitter.com/gConj2zFhZ — Oscars did Angela Bassett WRONG! (@LovePrecious22) January 3, 2024

At first, Harvey’s only retort was this quick cryptic message he fired off on Jan. 7:

You don't have to address your haters 💯 pic.twitter.com/pBUEIgeGBW — Steve Harvey (@IAmSteveHarvey) January 7, 2024

But then, Harvey did address his “haters,” but in a subtle way on his radio program, the “Steve Harvey Morning Show.”

“Be careful when you hear something that’s laid out to be the truth and because the person that’s telling you what they say is true is speaking eloquently, don’t be deceived by that,” he said at the end of the show, according to The Jasmine Brand. “There are some people who know how to lie so well, they know how to sprinkle in just enough truth and wrap it inside their lies, where they got you thinking someone is telling the truth.”