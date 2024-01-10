Victoria Beckham is designing Mel B’s wedding dress

Victoria Beckham has designed Mel B‘s wedding dress.

The Spice Girls star is tying the knot with fiance Rory McPhee and she has enlisted her former bandmate turned iconic fashion designer to help create the perfect wedding gown.

“Victoria actually designed my dress and my mom’s dress,” she said on “Today with Hoda and Jenna” this week.

Scary Spice — whose real name is Melanie Brown — is keeping additional details close to her chest, but she did tease plans to have a few outfit changes for the nuptials.

“I don’t think it would be fair to just have one [wedding dress]. I’m going to really go for it. One to actually get married in, which is the proper ceremony, and then maybe I want to change out of that and be a bit … I actually don’t know,” she added suggesting she wants at least three gowns for her big day.

Brown and McPhee are set to get married at St. Paul’s Cathedral in London. The ceremony comes two years after Rory proposed in October 2022.

“He said, ‘I love you, you’re my best friend and I want to spend the rest of my life with you.’ There were rose petals everywhere, a log fire, a hotel — which was Cliveden. It was very romantic,” she said on the U.K. show “Celebrity Gogglebox” at the time.

The singer and TV star found love with the very successful hairdresser after having spent 10 years married to second husband Stephen Belafonte, who has repeatedly denied her claims he was abusive. Brown previously admitted it feels “foreign” to have such a “caring” partner by her side.

“He’s a family friend, my cousin’s best friend. He has been a part of my family for many, many years. He was right there in plain sight. I didn’t see him like that before and he is way younger than me. He was the person who I gave my first copy of my book to, to help me edit,” she told “The Kyle and Jackie O Show.”

“He is the guy that makes me feel safe and knows everything about me, he knows my mum and my dad, even though he has passed. It was just normal,” she added.