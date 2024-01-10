Will Packer is adamant that the arts are a necessary part of the American curriculum.

The film producer who developed the ideas and concepts for movies like Little, Girls Trip, Night School, Think Like a Man and Ride Along to life advocates for art education to help cultivate young creative minds. In 2023, Packer received the Trailblazer in the Arts award from the National Black Arts Festival. Before receiving the honor, Packer spoke to rolling out about the arts and the role Atlanta has played in his career.

Why are Fulton County and Atlanta so important to you?

I wouldn’t be where I am if it weren’t for Atlanta. I can say that.

Atlanta has been very good to me. And that has been a market that allowed me to chase my dreams. I’m a dreamer. At the end of the day, Atlanta is a place where dreams come to thrive and I’m a living example of that.

Why does art still need to be taught in schools?

Oh man, [it] shapes perspectives.

We live in divided times. I’m planning to say something about that when I receive my award. These are some of the most polarized times ever. We have people who genuinely hate their neighbors, and they’re not even sure why. But they just know they think differently. They look different to me, and I don’t like them.

Well, so much of that is shaped by art. Art has the power to change perspectives. And I don’t take that lightly. I don’t take my position as an artist lightly, but I also don’t take the power of art lightly.

For me, being a part of an amazing artistic community … is amazing. Some people don’t think of it as a place where arts thrive, but it is. It’s a great place for artists. I don’t care if you talk music, if you’re talking film, I don’t care if you’re talking art in the traditional art sense of painting, or poetry or composition for that matter. Look at all the amazing folks that have come today. So, I’m proud to just be continuing that legacy.