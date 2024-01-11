50 Cent tries to woo Taraji P. Henson with Mary J. Blige’s ‘Power’ salary

It looks like 50 Cent is very serious about bringing Taraji P. Henson into the “Power” universe.

The multi-media mogul has not been shy in his open courting of Henson after her heartfelt comments about the pay disparity and mistreatment she’s dealt with in Hollywood which she says nearly drove her to consider retiring from the business.

50’s latest instance of courting comes via an Instagram post where the “21 Questions” rapper assures Henson that he will make sure she’s properly compensated and makes reference to the salary Mary J. Blige got for her work on “Power Book II: Ghost” for Starz.

“Someone called me today thinking I was bulls—— about working with @tarajiphenson ’till I told them what I made STARZ pay @therealmaryjblige to be on GHOST,” Fif wrote before adding, “I ain’t out here f—– around.”

Blige, who starred as drug queen pin Monet Tejada for the series’ first two seasons reportedly took home $400,000 per episode, making her one of the highest-paid women on TV, and paying her more than double what Henson earned for her turn as Cookie Lyon on Fox’s “Empire,” the unofficial rival to the “Power” franchise.

Last month after Henson made news by disclosing that she fired her entire team for not capitalizing on her momentum after “Empire,” 50 initiated his pursuit of the award-winning actress writing to Henson on social media, “They dropped the ball f— em @tarajiphenson. I’m ready to work let’s get it.”

As it turns out, Henson isn’t the only former “Empire” star on 50’s radar.

Soon after Terrence Howard sued his former agency, CAA, for allowing him to be underpaid on the hit series, 50 wrote to Howard promising to make sure he’s fairly compensated going forward as well.

“Damn @theterrencehoward call my phone I will get you the money they was supposed to get for you,” he wrote. “Im not playing no games over here.”