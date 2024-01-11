2 prominent athletes mentioned during Young Thug YSL trial

Jan. 11 marked day 18 of the Young Thug YSL trial, and things are continuing to unfold in the courtroom. Trontavious Stephens, also known as YSL Slug and a friend of Young Thug, has been on the stand for the past few days, answering questions about his connection with YSL and other possible gang connections.

As cross-examination continues, two major athletes were mentioned in the case by Brian Steele, Young Thug’s attorney. Steele asked Stephens about LeBron James and Serena Williams, who have apparently done signals or dances that could be possibly gang-related while playing their respective sport.

“We’re talking about LeBron James. Have you seen him promote, going to his teammates, and doing the wiping of the nose and saying ‘Slime?’ Have you seen that,” Steele said.

Not LeBron James a member of young thug YSL gang 🤣🤣🤣🤣😭😭😭 #LeSlime pic.twitter.com/71u78F7kBK — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) January 11, 2024

“LeBron James, he got a different handshake for each player,” Stephens said.

“What do you remember LeBron James doing with each individual teammate that you described and tell the jury,” Steele said.

“I’ve seen him do a lot of stuff,” Stephens said.

Later on, Steele mentions Serena Williams, and he asks Stephens a series of questions about her, including if he even knew who she was.

“Have you seen [Serena] at Wimbledon doing what’s called the ‘Crip Walk?’ Do you know what ‘Crip Walk’ is, first of all?”

“I don’t really watch tennis,” Stephens said.

Today in the Young Thug trial: “Do you know who Serena Williams is?” “Yeah.” “Have you seen her at Wimbledon doing what’s called the Crip Walk. Do you know what Crip Walk is, first of all?” “Um, I don’t really watch tennis.” pic.twitter.com/hZo9eWfzdl — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) January 11, 2024

Young Thug’s attorneys are trying their best to save their client.