Jonathan Majors responds to Coretta Scott King ‘prop’ backlash

Jonathan Majors wants to clear the air on what seems to be a fascination he has with Coretta Scott King.

Much has been made about the numerous instances in which Majors has invoked King’s name (along with Michelle Obama) in the context of the way he wants his romantic partner to carry themselves but the embattled actor tells TMZ it’s all out of the highest level of respect.

“My intention was to convey my utmost respect for Coretta Scott King, her achievements, and both her personal legacy and the one she shares with her husband, Dr. Martin Luther King,” Majors said.

He went on to state that Mrs. King “is a great woman, a very important figure in American and world history, and someone both Megan and I are inspired by and deeply admire.”

During his recent assault and harassment trial, audio clips of Majors telling ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari to be more like King and Obama were played in court. And during his much hyped interview with “Good Morning America” earlier in the week, the embattled actor invoked King’s name on more than one occasion including when speaking about the support current girlfriend, Megan Good, has given him.

“She’s an angel,” Majors beamed. “She’s held me down like a Coretta. You know? I’m so blessed to have her. The relationship is still fresh, but I think I’ve found her.”

Dr. Bernice King, the youngest of the King children, took to Twitter shortly after the GMA interview to seemingly call out Majors.

“My mother wasn’t a prop,” King wrote. “She was a peace advocate before she met my father and was instrumental in him speaking out against the Vietnam War. Please understand…my mama was a force.”