Zaytoven is busy. The legendary producer recently released his collaborative album, I’m the One, with his son Zayskii for his 18th birthday. On Jan. 19, a week after his birthday, he’s releasing another collaboration album with 1K Phew, Pray For Atlanta, which features Young Dro.

The album also features Hunxho, which Zaytoven exclusively told rolling out. He also spoke to the outlet about his process and why he’s open to working with anybody.

What was it like working with your son?

I’m more proud than anything else because I’m a music producer. I’m in the music industry; that’s what I do. It’s how I make my living. When you have kids, naturally, sometimes, you want them to follow in your footsteps and do what you do. [I want] him to want to do music, enjoy it, and I tell him to do it because you enjoy it and want to do it. I made it in the music game, not because I was trying to make it in the music game, I just enjoy doing music. So, I’m telling him to approach it like that. So we record music, he’s down there engineering, making beats, recording itself, recording his friends. I’m like, “Man. You know what? Let’s put a project together. You’re about to be 18. Let’s book out the studio, and that’s going to be your 18th birthday.” It’s something we can look at years down the road and say, “This is what we did when you turned 18.”

So you recorded the album in the basement?

No, we did it at Patchwerk [Recording Studios]. They had it super nice.

Oh, OK. Shout out to Patchwerk Curt.

Are you more selective in who you give beats to now versus a decade ago?

I’ve never really been selective, to be honest with you. I’ve always been that guy that, if you want to work with me, then I want to work with you–from the biggest artists [to those coming up].

OK. So, how much is a beat?

It depends on the artist. If it’s an artist that I like, I don’t charge. That’s not my thing.

If you’re an artist where I feel like, “Man, you’re going to make it. You’re going to be somebody special,” I’ll invest my time and talent into [you]. The money’s always going to come …

Now, if you’re somebody that’s trash, I might be like, “This how much it’s going to cost you….”

So you never say no?

Yeah, because it’s a business, but you’d be surprised that some people I didn’t think were good when I first met them became the truth… As producers, or even listeners, we don’t know who has the gift of becoming the biggest … Nicki Minaj used to come to my mom’s house, and I was like, “I don’t [see it]. She’s not that hard to me,” and I have to say that [I was wrong].

What year was that?

This is back when it was all me and Gucci.

So about 2008-09?

Yeah. That’s when she was hanging around and coming around Gucci a lot, but my ears were so tuned into Gucci that everything else I wasn’t impressed.

So what do you think of Nicki now?

She’s the biggest star, but I will say, Ms. Deb, the one who was her manager, kept telling me, “Zay, she’s going to be a star.” All I can hear is Gucci Mane. But then, after awhile, it was like, “Hold on. Nicki is the biggest thing in the world. She’s the hardest one out there.” And I’ve been fortunate to work on her albums, but a lot of times, you don’t know at first.