A$AP Rocky defends Rihanna against ex-lover in latest song

A$AP Rocky is not going to let anybody talk about the mother of his children — not even one of the biggest artists in the music industry.

After Drake allegedly dissed Rihanna in his song, A$AP Rocky fired back on Kid Cudi’s new album, INSANO. On the song “WOW,” it sounds like A$AP Rocky took a chance to throw some shots at the Canadian rapper.

“Got it extended in my jeans, yeah my Dickies got the crease. I got kisses on my cheek, I got glitter on my teeth, I got lipstick on my briefs. Keep it cool, keep it smooth, why you making a scene,” A$AP Rocky rapped. “Plus my boo got the Glizzy, keep the receipt if it’s beef. Cheffin’ mans, Boyardee, with the latest Goyard. Me and my vamp bae got our own handshake, these n—– can’t stomach me, gotta go get a mandrake.”

A mandrake is a plant that is used to treat ailments such as constipation, colic, convulsions and other things. After Drake released his album For All The Dogs, he mentioned that he was having the “craziest problems” with his stomach for years, saying that he was going to take a break from music and focus on his health.

In his song “Fear of Heights,” Drake mentions the word “anti” at the beginning of the song, which was the title of Rihanna’s album in 2016.

“Gyal can’t ruin me, better him than me, better it’s not me, I’m anti, I’m anti,” the rapper said. “And the sex was average with you. I’m anti ’cause I had it with you. I’m auntie like your daddy sister, auntie like a family picture, and I had way badder b—— than you, TBH.”