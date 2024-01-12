AVP Alexis Dennard leading AT&T’s billion-dollar supplier diversity and sustainability initiatives

Alexis Dennard is an exceptionally accomplished professional who serves as the Assistant Vice President, Mass Markets Supply Chain, Supplier Diversity & Sustainability at AT&T. This dynamic ‘sister with superpowers‘ is not only a proud HBCU graduate of Hampton University, but she also boasts an impressive tenure at AT&T, exceeding 25 years. Her career reflects a tapestry of diverse experiences within the landscape of the telecommunications industry.

Dennard’s journey, marked by resilience, adaptability, and empathy, has led her to a pivotal role overseeing AT&T‘s $16B+ Supplier Diversity program and Sustainability transformation efforts. Her leadership extends beyond her current position; she’s held key roles in network operations, delivery excellence, and various departments, showcasing her versatility and commitment to excellence.

Dennard is not just a seasoned AVP; she’s a motivator, creative thinker, and community advocate. This Dallas based ‘Women Leading STEM’ honoree dedicates her time to organizations like AT&T Aspire, Purposefully You!, and the North Texas Food Bank. With a positive attitude and a proven track record, Alexis Dennard is a trusted leader shaping AT&T’s Supplier Diversity and Sustainability initiatives with impact and purpose.

What was your journey like becoming the AVP of Supplier Diversity and Sustainability at AT&T?

When I was going to high school and deciding on where I was going to go to college, I knew I wanted to get out of St. Louis, MO. St. Louis is a great place, but I am very much someone who wanted to explore and be able to see new things. I eventually graduated with a degree in marketing, and I had several job opportunities in college.

I started in retail buying, and it’s weird how my father was in retail buying. I did that for several years, and I liked it, but then I didn’t like it. I ended up AT&T, and have been there for over 25 years. I know I don’t look it, but I feel every bit of it.

I have done a myriad of roles. Everything from operations to HR, to running retail [stores], to technical project management. In July 2022, I had the opportunity to sit in this amazing role as the AVP Supplier Diversity and Sustainability. Frankly, in the past three months, my role has expanded to include sourcing and procurement for our mobility and broadband services. Twenty five years of amazingness, and having opportunities to continue to stretch and grow.

What do you consider your superpowers to be?

I would probably categorize them into three key superpowers.

One is resiliency. You have to be someone who is able to operate under pressure. Pressure always comes, whether in the form of our own self, or just the external environment of where we are, you have got to be someone who is able to pick yourself up and keep moving forward. I don’t believe I sit in the seat where I am today if I had just given up when someone told me “no”, or said to me, “Alexis, that’s not for you.” You have to have a measure of resiliency in all things you do.

Second, you have to be adaptable. I grew up in an environment that, frankly, was more primarily people who didn’t necessarily look like me. I had to engage and meet people where they were. Going to an HBCU, I met Black people who looked like me, but were different. From Alaska to New Jersey to the South, my life was made richer and I was able to adapt and flex to different exposures I had. In doing that, you build this measure of “you can put me anywhere and I can thrive.”

Finally, empathy. You have got to have a measure of understanding people. I like to think of my superpower in the space of how I live and work, and how I treat people. Yes, we can get the work done, and we will get the work done, whatever that is, but I firmly believe it’s your how.

How do you interact with people? How do you walk a mile? Even if you can’t walk in their shoes, give them some water as they’re walking along their way. How do you walk alongside people? Do you start off conversations with what you need from someone? Or do you start off conversations to understand who they are?

I believe you get the best out of people when you have a measure of empathy and understanding. Over the years I’ve been at AT&T, I have built relationships that have lasted a lifetime, a work lifetime, as well as outside of these walls, because of how I engage with people. What you see is what you get with Alexis: someone who is thoughtful and someone who cares about people, their families and what’s important to them.