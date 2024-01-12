Gillie Da Kid addresses Illuminati rumors about his son’s death

Gillie Da Kid is responding to claims that his son’s death was an Illuminati sacrifice.

Kid’s son, known as YNG Cheese, was shot and killed in a triple shooting in July 2023. He was shot in the back and pronounced dead when he arrived at the hospital.

In an appearance on ‘The Pat Bev Podcast,” Kid addressed rumors and conspiracy theories about his son’s death.

“How could you ever disrespect a man’s child that got murdered out here in these streets,” he said. “The Illuminati sacrifice and all that dumba– shit online. The Illuminati came down North Philly and and killed my son? Shut the f— up, goofy a– n—–.

Gillie Da Kid speaks on rumors he sacrificed his son for $50 Million podcast deal with Barstool Sportshttps://t.co/bdvtxALBq5 pic.twitter.com/Aue2rtekkb — Trap Money Kobe (@TrapMoneyKobe_) January 11, 2024

“Got kids and brothers and sisters that gotta see some dumb s— like that online ’cause you n—– trying to get views and likes. One day I’ma light y’all the f— up. I’ma give you all the fame you looking for,” Kid stated.

Months after his son’s death, the rapper and podcaster appeared on “The Pivot Podcast” and opened up about how it affected him.

“It was a gift and a curse,” he said. “It was a good thing and a bad thing because it was a very painful thing to see your son laying there, cold and stiff, but I know I sent him off right. And in Islam, that’s a big thing — sending them off right.”