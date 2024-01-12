Jay-Z open to Super Bowl gig in future

Jay-Z is open to headlining the Super Bowl halftime show in the future.

The “99 Problems” hitmaker and his company Roc Nation became the NFL’s live music entertainment strategists in 2019. He admitted he thought it would be “selfish” to book himself as one of the acts performing during the game, though enough time has now passed that he’d consider taking the prestigious gig.

“To get on stage for the Super Bowl halftime show? I don’t know. I thought it would be selfish to pick myself too early, but maybe one year,” Jay-Z told “Entertainment Tonight.”

Next month, Usher will headline the segment, and Jay-Z is confident the “Confessions” hitmaker has what it takes to pull off a great show.

“He gonna take his rightful place. He’s one of the greatest performers that we’ve seen in our time, and I think he’ll take his rightful place,” he said.

Usher — who joined Black Eyed Peas on stage during their 2011 Super Bowl gig — previously admitted he had been waiting some time to get the call to headline the sporting show.

“I think being able to see performances from artists like Michael [Jackson], you know, eventually Prince, and then even more modern-day artists … I was like, ‘Man, at some point I need to get a call with what’s going on now.’ But I’m really happy that I’m joining that short list of legacy artists from my genre who deserve this moment,” Usher told Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1.

“And I’m really happy that Jay-Z and also Roc Nation really put thought into making certain that they could bring to the world this kind of experience. It is definitely going to be a moment to remember,” Usher added.