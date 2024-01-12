Jennifer Lopez hints at potential first global tour in 12 years

Jennifer Lopez has dropped a huge hint she could be set for her first global tour in 12 years.

The singer and actress is gearing up to release her ninth studio album, This Is Me… Now, on Feb. 16, and she believes her upcoming record is well “suited” to a “live experience.”

“I kept telling my team, I was like, ‘You have to understand, I’m going to perform these songs. I’m going to bring them to life onstage, and it needs to be down in the ground. We got to dig.’ And they understood it and they gave it to me,” she told Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1. “I really want to [tour]. I believe that there’s nothing that’s more suited to being live and having a live experience than this record. I don’t have any official kind of ‘this is it right now,’ but I am very keen to get out there and perform this music for sure.”

Lopez’s last big run of shows was her “It’s My Party Tour” in 2019, when she played gigs in the U.S., Canada, Israel, Russia, Turkey, Spain and Egypt.

The star is said to sing about her love for her husband Ben Affleck on her latest song “Can’t Get Enough,” the first single from her forthcoming album.

“Is this real life? Too good to be true,” she sings, according to The Sun newspaper. “Take me all night. I can feel the passion in your eyes. I’m still in love with you.”

“Don’t wanna share with no one else. You’re always the one I needed. Don’t gotta keep a secret, but I’ll let you keep me to yourself. It’s the way you love me. The way you touch me. It’s the way you look at me. I can’t get enough of you, boy,” she continues, singing about their love being “so good” that she “can’t believe it.”

The couple rekindled their relationship in 2021, having initially split in 2004. They tied the knot in Las Vegas in July 2022, two decades after first getting engaged.

Lopez’s new album will drop along with her new Prime video release This Is Me Now: A Love Story.

The star recently described the project — in which she shares a “visual reimagining” of her love life, including her relationships with Marc Anthony and Alex Rodriguez — as “the most revealing” of her career.

“It’s the most personal scary project that I have ever done. It is a real film; it is a real journey; it is a real story. It’s the most revealing thing I’ve done. I don’t think anyone knows anything about my true personal life,” she previously said.