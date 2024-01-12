Rex & the Rhythm encourages dreamers to enjoy ‘Highs & Grows’

Rex and the Rhythm is a multi-instrumentalist, singer, and songwriter who has spent years making music that is soothing to the ears and soul. His new single, “Highs & Grows,” was inspired by OutKast and A Tribe Called Quest. “Highs & Grows” strikes a distinctive mark between psychedelic soul, alt-pop, and hip-hop.

Tell us about “Highs & Grows.”

“Highs and Grows” is the result of a little bit of creative experimentation and a little pep talk with my mom. We have to have those every now and again. I had just started tracking drums in my home studio, so I was flipping through a drum recording that I already had. I was talking to my mom, and she was talking about a time when she spoke to someone talking about embracing their highs and grows throughout their lives and embracing the journey. I heard that and I was like, “That’s a song title. I gotta use that somehow.” I had it written down on my little notepad and when I was jamming out with these drums I had recorded, and it just cascaded into the rest of the song.

What is the message you want to send?

My mission in my music is to let people know that it’s okay to embrace the journey. It’s okay that you go through highs and go through grows. It’s okay that things may take their time when you’re trying to reach the heights that you want to reach. Just focus on what you learn throughout the process. I’m a creative creature who is constantly trying to learn more about myself through making music. I hope that my music allows for a little bit of introspection for people to kind of turn the lens on themselves, to realize one of their strengths that they may not know that they have and to get to know themselves a little better because we’re piloting the ship.

What tips would you give aspiring or upcoming artists in the music industry who don’t have help or don’t know where to go?

Quitting doesn’t put you closer to your goal. If you have a vision and a dream, and people think you’re crazy, good. You have to be crazy to be in music; that’s the price of admission. Another thing is comparison is a dream killer. Never compare your season one to someone’s season 13. Everyone has their journey, and it will take you a different amount of time than it took them, but that doesn’t mean that it’s wrong and it’s bad. It just means it’s individualized to you. I see a lot of people get caught up, especially with social media and everyone’s like “How come I’m not doing that?” It’s not your time yet. It’s coming. My mentor told me to “be good to the music and the music will be good to you,” and I continue to nurture the music and it reciprocates.