Sexyy Red finally posts pictures of her ‘Rich Baby Daddy’

Sexyy Red, the rapper known for her hit songs about her “Rich Baby Daddy,” has finally revealed him to the world in a recent maternity shoot.

The photos, posted on Jan. 12, show Red, who is close to giving birth to her second child, posing with a man she has announced as the father of her child. However, in a comedic twist, his face is pixelated.

Sexyy Red has maternity shoot with her baby daddy ❤️ pic.twitter.com/R4HemzopUA — Kollege Kidd (@KollegeKidd) January 12, 2024

The “Bow Bow Bow (F My Baby Dad)” artist’s decision to pixelate the face of her baby’s father has left fans in stitches. The identity of the man in question has been a topic of speculation, as Red has been vague about which of her children’s fathers she’s referring to in her songs.

The maternity shoot fueled the fire, showing her in intimate poses with a man sporting dreadlocks.

Some fans have speculated that the man in the photos could be the same person who allegedly leaked Red’s sex tape, a possibility that has left some disappointed. While it’s hard to confirm the man’s identity, it’s clear that the “Shake Yo Dreads” star prefers men with locs.

In response to the speculation and online chatter, Red shared a message with her fans, “Y’all messy.” This was after someone photoshopped a different face over the pixelated image.

Despite the controversy, several fans have shared their thoughts and support for the rapper.

Sexyy red covering up that man face , look like the same man from the sex tape lol — THA 👑 (@iM_onlyyBRi) January 12, 2024

People are really upset at the fact Sexyy Red photo shoot wasn’t extravagant lmao. That girl doesn’t care about money 😂😂 it shows. She’s literally the same person she was before she got money. — ᒪOᐯEᖇ GIᖇᒪ🧸 (@youngbrookee) January 12, 2024