The music industry is now open again. We have the first busy week of 2024, and with that, comes some of the top releases for the week of Jan.12.

Rueben Wood released 5 On Peachtree, a project he has been working on for the past 13 years. He told rolling out he finished the project and returned to being an artist after his mother died as a way of therapy. The album features Snoop Dogg, Rick Ross, Gucci Mane, Benny The Butcher, Juicy J, Cam’ron, Juvenile, Ybn Nahmir and Dizzy Wright.

Rapper 21 Savage released american dream, a solo album that features Travis Scott, Young Thug, Metro Boomin, Summer Walker, Burna Boy, Mariah the Scientist and Brent Faiyaz. The vocals of 21 Lil Harold are also heard on the album.

The Book of Clarence Soundtrack was released and features the likes of Jay-Z, Doja Cat, Kodak Black, Lil Wayne, D’Angelo, Kid Cudi, Jorja Smith, Shabba Ranks and Adekunle Gold.

K Camp released Float 2 London, which features Fredo Bang, Seddy Hendrinx, Vory and TheARTI$T. It’s K Camp’s first fully independent album, and it has his trademark sound of easygoing R&B mixed with an uptempo rhythm perfect for kickbacks.

Koryn Hawthorne released “Cut ‘Em Off,” which has a ’90s R&B vibe.

Lil Nas X released the controversial single “J Christ,” where in his first song released in over a year, he compares his comeback to music to Jesus Christ’s resurrection.

Kid Cudi released his album, INSANO, featuring DJ Drama, Travis Scott, A$AP Rocky, Lil Yachty, Pharrell, XXXTENTACION, Lil Wayne and Young Thug.

Lil Yachty, Joey Bada$$ and Gus Dapperton released “Fallout.”

Faye Webster released “Lego Ring,” which also features Lil Yachty.

Ariana Grande released “yes, and?”

Teezo Touchdown released How Do You Sleep At Night? With You.

Rich Brian released “LiGhT rAiLs,” which features Rick Ross.

Kali Uchis released QRQUIDEAS.

Benny The Butcher released “Bron.”

Wycleaf Jean released “Paper Right,” which features Pusha T, Lola Brooke, Capella Grey and Flau’jae.

Nicholas Craven and Boldy James released Penalty of Leadership.

TiaCorine released “Yung Joc,” which features Luh Tyler.

Kenny Mason released “Big Bank,” which features Billy Lemos.

Kevin Gates released “Birds Calling.”

Lil Tjay released “Told Ya.”

Stevie Rizo released “Go Jehovah.”

Jada Kingdom released “STEFF LAZARUS,” a diss track to Stefflon Don and “What’s Up (Big Buddy).”

Jennifer Lopez released “Can’t Get Enough.”

Victor Ray released “Comfortable.”

Mission released “UH HUH.”

Not Klyde released “I<3NK.”

E.i The King released “All Love.”

Markee Steele released the music video for “Step.”