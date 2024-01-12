New music Friday: Rueben Wood, Jay-Z, 21 Savage, Koryn Hawthorne, K Camp

The music industry is open again

The music industry is now open again. We have the first busy week of 2024, and with that, comes some of the top releases for the week of Jan.12.

Rueben Wood released 5 On Peachtree, a project he has been working on for the past 13 years. He told rolling out he finished the project and returned to being an artist after his mother died as a way of therapy. The album features Snoop Dogg, Rick Ross, Gucci Mane, Benny The Butcher, Juicy J, Cam’ron, Juvenile, Ybn Nahmir and Dizzy Wright.


Rapper 21 Savage released american dream, a solo album that features Travis Scott, Young Thug, Metro Boomin, Summer Walker, Burna Boy, Mariah the Scientist and Brent Faiyaz. The vocals of 21 Lil Harold are also heard on the album.

The Book of Clarence Soundtrack was released and features the likes of Jay-Z, Doja Cat, Kodak Black, Lil Wayne, D’Angelo, Kid Cudi, Jorja Smith, Shabba Ranks and Adekunle Gold.


K Camp released Float 2 London, which features Fredo Bang, Seddy Hendrinx, Vory and TheARTI$T. It’s K Camp’s first fully independent album, and it has his trademark sound of easygoing R&B mixed with an uptempo rhythm perfect for kickbacks.

Koryn Hawthorne released “Cut ‘Em Off,” which has a ’90s R&B vibe.

YouTube video

Lil Nas X released the controversial single “J Christ,” where in his first song released in over a year, he compares his comeback to music to Jesus Christ’s resurrection.

YouTube video

Kid Cudi released his album, INSANO, featuring DJ Drama, Travis Scott, A$AP Rocky, Lil Yachty, Pharrell, XXXTENTACION, Lil Wayne and Young Thug.

Lil Yachty, Joey Bada$$ and Gus Dapperton released “Fallout.”

YouTube video

Faye Webster released “Lego Ring,” which also features Lil Yachty.

YouTube video

Ariana Grande released “yes, and?”

YouTube video

Teezo Touchdown released How Do You Sleep At Night? With You.

Rich Brian released “LiGhT rAiLs,” which features Rick Ross.

YouTube video

Kali Uchis released QRQUIDEAS.

Benny The Butcher released “Bron.”

YouTube video

Wycleaf Jean released “Paper Right,” which features Pusha T, Lola Brooke, Capella Grey and Flau’jae.

YouTube video

Nicholas Craven and Boldy James released Penalty of Leadership.

YouTube video

TiaCorine released “Yung Joc,” which features Luh Tyler.

YouTube video

Kenny Mason released “Big Bank,” which features Billy Lemos.

YouTube video

Kevin Gates released “Birds Calling.”

YouTube video

Lil Tjay released “Told Ya.”

YouTube video

Stevie Rizo released “Go Jehovah.”

YouTube video

Jada Kingdom released “STEFF LAZARUS,” a diss track to Stefflon Don and “What’s Up (Big Buddy).”

YouTube video
YouTube video

Jennifer Lopez released “Can’t Get Enough.”

YouTube video

Victor Ray released “Comfortable.”

YouTube video

Mission released “UH HUH.”

YouTube video

Not Klyde released “I<3NK.”

YouTube video

E.i The King released “All Love.”

YouTube video

Markee Steele released the music video for “Step.”

YouTube video
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Join our Newsletter

Sign up for Rolling Out news straight to your inbox.

Read more about:
Also read
What's new