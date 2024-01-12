Weekend must-watch: Megan Thee Stallion, LaKeith Stanfield, and ‘Raising Kanan’

The beginning of the year has brought some good content to television screens, whether it’s been a movie or a television show. Here are a few things to look forward to this weekend that include comedy, action and history.

The Book of Clarence

The Book of Clarence is a bold new take on the timeless biblical-era epic. Clarence is struggling to find a better life for his family while fighting to free himself of debt.

Mean Girls

Based on the the 2004 classic film, Mean Girls, new student Cady Heron is welcomed into the school by popular girls called “The Plastics,” ruled by Regina George and her minions Gretchen and Karen. This is a musical adaptation of the original film, and there is a cameo from Megan Thee Stallion.

“Johnson”

Streaming on Hulu this weekend, lifelong best friends, all with the same last name of Johnson, navigate love, friendship, heartbreak, and personal growth together.

“Power Book III: Raising Kanan”

In the latest episode, secrets are revealed as Famous frees himself from Kanan, and Raq tries to make amends with Lou.

“Monarch: Legacy of Monsters”

In the season finale, the team struggles to find a way out of Axis Mundi. Kentaro and Tim make an unexpected alliance.

“Bobi Wine: The People’s President”

Born in Kampala, Bobi Wine, Ugandan opposition leader, former member of parliament, activist, and national superstar musician, risks his life and the lives of his wife, Barbie, and their children to fight the ruthless regime led by Yoweri Museveni.