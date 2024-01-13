Dionne Harmon’s path to Hollywood success was paved with the word ‘no’

“There is power in the no,” is a commonly used phrase in today’s sexually charged climate. For Emmy Award-winning producer and president of Jesse Collins Entertainment, Dionne Harmon, “no” extended not just to an assignment, but her entire Hollywood career. Trusting her instincts and faith-rooted upbringing, the Harvard graduate repeatedly bets on herself and continues to shatter glass ceilings for Black industry hopefuls with high aspirations.

Speaking to Harmon via Zoom during a break in her loaded schedule ahead of the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards, she’s radiant and stylish as she laughs at her entry point into entertainment. A random encounter with talent recruiters attempting to book her as a contestant on the now-defunct MTV dating show “Dismissed” involved turning down numerous requests and ultimately the network offered her a casting recruiter job.

“I went to 2600 Colorado in Santa Monica. I interviewed and got the job,” says Harmon. “For $550 a week, they gave me a Polaroid camera, sent me out into the world and told me to find people for their show. It was a bit shocking to my family, but I ended up working three seasons of ‘Dismissed.’ I did ‘Becoming.” I did the show ‘Wanna Come In?’ — and it changed my path.”

But that’s not to say the path to becoming president of Jesse Collins Entertainment was simple. After working for several years as an assistant, she was able to break beyond that barrier and secure a programming and development job at OWN network. But to reach the next level, she had to step back once more.

“I had finally gotten to that place where I had moved out of being an assistant … that was a hard jump,” says Harmon. “During that meeting, he said, ‘I want you to meet a couple of people,'” Harmon recalled. “So he introduced me to Jeannae Rouzan, who runs specials for us. He said, ‘This is Jeannae. She used to be my assistant, too, and now she produces the BET Awards.’ And then, I met a woman named Deborah Byrd, and he says, ‘Deborah’s been here for ten years.’ The voice inside said, ‘OK, I think you need to do this. This feels right.'”

As Harmon prepares to produce the 75th Annual Emmy Awards on Jan. 15, she embraces the challenges of presenting television’s most revered show with quiet confidence. Her work is a testament to what takes place behind the cameras and a stellar example of hard work and determination for those who wish to pursue a path in the industry in production and development.

“This is the 75th Emmys, so it’s not just about who was nominated and who won; it’s about acknowledging 75 years of television history,” Harmon stated. “So, we feel fortunate in that regard because it adds an extra level of creativity that we may not have had in a normal year.

Watch the 75th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards on Jan. 15 on FOX.