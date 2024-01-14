Yo Gotti’s brother shot and killed in Memphis

The brother of hip-hop mogul Yo Gotti was shot and killed right after attending a funeral in Memphis.

Anthony “Big Jook” Mims was struck by multiple gunshots when he emerged from the Perignons Restaurant and Event Center on Winchester Road where he attended a repast, according to “TMZ.” He was reportedly paying respects to a relative who had passed away.

The publication states that photos and videos are floating around on the internet showing Jook lying in a pool of blood as people attend to him.

First responders rushed Jook to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. Another person was also struck, and that individual was airlifted to a trauma center in critical condition.

“Right now we do have video that we’re analyzing, but we don’t have a clear suspect identified at this time,” Memphis Deputy Police Chief Paul Wright told the media.

Big Jook and brother Yo Gotti, whose real name is Mario Mims, were said to be extremely close. In fact, Jook was a part of Gotti’s label Collective Music Group where he promoted their artists and appeared in music videos for them as well.