Halle Bailey shares post-baby body (photo)

As Halle Bailey publicly journals her entry into motherhood, she shows the starting point of her post-baby body before commencing her workout regimen.

The 23-year-old star of the critically acclaimed film The Little Mermaid posted a photo on her Snapchat account showcasing the aftereffects of childbirth. On January 6, 2024, she revealed that she delivered her son, Halo, whom she shares with longtime boyfriend and rapper DDG.

Captioning an image of herself wearing a nursing bra and black shorts, Bailey wrote to her fans, “So this is me rn. And I’ve [been] letting my body heal. [I] haven’t started really working out yet, but I’ll show you my goal,” she wrote, according to Hollywood Unlocked, who reposted the image.

Bailey followed that up with a Snapchat post of herself in a pre-pregnancy, two-piece emerald outfit that highlighted her abs, as reported by The Jasmine Brand in the repost. However, much like Keke Palmer, Bailey loves the extra “meat” she stored in her derriere during her pregnancy and has no plans to get rid of it.

“I wanna get back to being this size on my upper body, but I wanna keep the meat I’ve gained on my bottom half because I like it.”