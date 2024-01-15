Juice WRLD’s ex slammed for releasing their sex tape on OnlyFans

The late Juice WRLD’s ex-girlfriend is getting torched severely on social media for having the audacity to release their sex tape after his death.

In a screenshot of Ally Lotti’s OnlyFans account that some fans caught wind of over the weekend, she states she is selling the video and many nude photos for $29.99.

Lotti confirmed that it is Juice in the clip, according to Hot New Hip Hop.

The 21-year-old Juice WRLD, whose real name is Jarad Higgins, died suddenly in the private hangar of Chicago’s Midway International Airport in December 2019 when he accidentally overdosed on a toxic cocktail of powerful prescription medication.

According to ABC7 Chicago, the Cook County Medical Examiner in Chicago stated Juice suffered cardiac arrest from the mixture of oxycodone and codeine in his system. He reportedly had a seizure.

More than three years after Juice’s death, his ex-girlfriend is releasing the sex tape for public consumption. And this has fans on fire.

Lotti claims that a person or persons are trying to blackmail her by making her pay out a bag to not release the sex tape.

“Hackers are trying to threaten me to leak my old sex tape with my ex fiance Juice WRLD. IDGAF anymore. I’ll leak it myself,” Lotti wrote.

Fans are destroying Lotti on her one million-strong Instagram page.

“What you did was disgusting,” fired off one fan.

While a second one stated bluntly, “You’re weird as h—, why would you do that? That’s fkn disrespectful.”

A third person said Lotti is “disrespectful as f—. You should be ashamed of yourself honestly. Posting sex tapes of someone who has passed to get clout & money. You’re a f—— joke. He loved you. & you constantly DISRESPECT HIM.

Others piled on Lotti, with one person asking rhetorically: “Who the h— invited her to live in juice world?”

Another fan said they have no more sympathy for Lotti: “OK. Now I’m out too. I was so understanding, because addiction is just hard, suvh in a relationship where both consume it’s even harder, but [this is] just crazy. She’s out of control. And who the h—wants to see that?”