Blueface will be stuck behind bars for many months

A Los Angeles County judge ordered rambunctious rapper Blueface to remain behind bars for multiple months.

Blueface was found to have violated his probation and subsequently has to remain inside the concrete hotel until at least the middle of the summer of 2024.

This is interesting given the arrogance Blueface exemplified when he reported for a court hearing, flippantly saying he was “handling some mandatory issues,” according to a video uploaded by No Jumper.

Not long thereafter, Blueface continued with his hubris, adding: “Only a real playa would go to jail looking like he finna go to the Himalayas,” he said, referencing his conspicuous attire.

Footage surfaces of Blueface turning himself into the authorities for probation violation. He's expected to do 1 year in county jail.

It has since been learned that the 26-year-old “Thotiana” emcee, born Johnathan Jamall Porter, will be held in the Los Angeles County jail for violating his probation. This emanates from an assault charge in 2021 where he and his crew reportedly assaulted a Los Angeles-area club bouncer, “TMZ” reports.

In court documents obtained by the entertainment publication, Blueface will have to sit in the county lockup until July 2024 wherein he will reappear before a judge to decide whether he will be released.

This latest legal entanglement comes just three months after Blueface got probation for firing his handgun at a man in the parking lot of a Las Vegas strip club in 2022. The establishment has since shuttered its doors but won a multimillion-dollar judgment against the irascible rapper.