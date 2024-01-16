Congressman Jonathan Jackson slams Republicans at MLK scholarship breakfast

The 34th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship Breakfast, held at the Apostolic Church of God in Chicago, was not just an event; it was an inspirational gathering that profoundly impacted all those in attendance. This annual event brought together the youth of the city, who presented themselves with an air of regal uplift and spectacular pride. They represented their organizations and schools with honor, showcasing the potential and promise that lies within the young generation.

One of the standout moments of the morning was the remarkable speech delivered by seven-year-old Bradley Holt. He eloquently addressed the audience with an excerpt from Francesca Andres’s book “I Am A Phenomenal Black Boy,” a phrase that resonated deeply with everyone present. Bradley’s ability to speak clearly and passionately at such a tender age left the audience delighted and moved.

The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship Breakfast is a shining example of what can happen when we invest in our youth with positivity, encouragement, and love. It is a testament to the power of nurturing young minds and providing them with opportunities to shine. The event reminded everyone that our youth are not just the future but also the present, and their potential knows no bounds.

Congressman Jonathan Jackson delivered a rousing speech that paid tribute to the enduring legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. and his father, Jesse L. Jackson.

Jackson eloquently highlighted the injustices that persist in America today, from issues of diversity, equity, and inclusion to attempts to erase black history from schools, exemplified by recent policies in Florida led by Ron DeSantis.

“We’re thinking of the words and the spirit of the Reverend Martin Luther King,” Jackson began, capturing the essence of the event. “He not only taught us about personal salvation. He expanded our minds to teach us about social salvation. Not to look down, but to look up. He thought praying was moving your feet and moving the masses in the spirit of love.”

Jackson’s words emphasized the importance of social change and our responsibility to ensure a more just and inclusive society. He continued, “There is too much at stake for us to let this nation slide back into the bitter night of racial antipathy and derogation. There are too many of us in this country for us to act as if what happens here is of no consequence to us. And whether we are willing to admit it or not, the blood, sweat, and tears of black people built this country, and we will refuse to allow our investment to come back without a return.”

The event inspired hearts and raised thousands of dollars for a noble cause. Many deserving individuals were honored with Push Excel Awards, recognizing their outstanding contributions to the community. These awards serve as a reminder that positive actions, dedication, and service do not go unnoticed and are vital in shaping a better world for all.

The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship Breakfast is more than a breakfast event. It symbolizes an opportunity to nurture our youth with love, encouragement, and financial support, ultimately contributing to the betterment of our community and the world. It stands as a testament to King’s enduring legacy, which continues to inspire hope, promote social change, and encourage us all to be agents of a brighter future.