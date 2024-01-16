Hilarious memes pile on as Eagles and Cowboys lose in NFL playoffs

Fans have a field day with popular NFC East teams
The helmet of the NFL's Dallas Cowboys. (Photo credit: Shutterstock.com / Dean Bertoncelj)

The Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles have been eliminated from the 2024 NFL playoffs — and fans are laughing about it.

The two popular NFC East franchises and rivals both went one-and-done in this year’s postseason, which led to memes from other fan bases. The best meme on the Cowboys’ side comes from a clip of Dak Prescott at a press conference that was photoshopped into the Las Vegas courtroom where a judge was attacked during a probation violation sentencing.


On the Eagles side, the Bleacher Report’s graphics team created an animation of quarterback Jalen Hurts pushing a shopping cart as Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield celebrating with a tripod and camera behind him.

This meme was multi-dimensional and inspired by the viral TikToks of lifestyle content creator Drew Walls. Walls went viral for filming each process of normal days, including parking his car and shopping at Target.


“Nah,” Walls commented on the meme of Hurts. “This crazy.”

Then, there were general memes about both teams.

There was also a campaign to get media personalities and journalists to apologize to Cam Newton for his criticism of quarterbacks like Tua Tagovailoa and Prescott, both quarterbacks who lost this past weekend.

Then, there were jokes about the Eagles’ and Cowboys’ fans.

