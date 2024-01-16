The Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles have been eliminated from the 2024 NFL playoffs — and fans are laughing about it.

The two popular NFC East franchises and rivals both went one-and-done in this year’s postseason, which led to memes from other fan bases. The best meme on the Cowboys’ side comes from a clip of Dak Prescott at a press conference that was photoshopped into the Las Vegas courtroom where a judge was attacked during a probation violation sentencing.

Cowboy fans. The internet is undefeated pic.twitter.com/LAokxj5bHJ — Ethantaj (@Ethantaj_49ers) January 15, 2024

On the Eagles side, the Bleacher Report’s graphics team created an animation of quarterback Jalen Hurts pushing a shopping cart as Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield celebrating with a tripod and camera behind him.

Baker sends Jalen Hurts and the Eagles packing to the offseason 🛒 pic.twitter.com/2RcqCfBSan — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 16, 2024

This meme was multi-dimensional and inspired by the viral TikToks of lifestyle content creator Drew Walls. Walls went viral for filming each process of normal days, including parking his car and shopping at Target.

This is Jalen Hurts if he didn't have football https://t.co/hWb4j4bVMh pic.twitter.com/S4HKz331Lx — Luke (@AFNFLUKE) December 22, 2023

“Nah,” Walls commented on the meme of Hurts. “This crazy.”

Then, there were general memes about both teams.

Dak Prescott seeing Jalen Hurts at the check in desk at the resort in Cancun pic.twitter.com/ONgjqnVVTD — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) January 16, 2024

Jalen Hurts now that the tush push no longer works pic.twitter.com/T6W3fmEosS — GhettoGronk (@TheGhettoGronk) January 16, 2024

Dak and Hurts fighting for the last floatie in Cancun pic.twitter.com/m3UX1rcipO — 🔮 (@ImAWembyFan) January 16, 2024

There was also a campaign to get media personalities and journalists to apologize to Cam Newton for his criticism of quarterbacks like Tua Tagovailoa and Prescott, both quarterbacks who lost this past weekend.

The apology to cam Newton for this take needs to be as loud as the disrespect was lmao Tua and dak getting bounced from

The playoffs in the same weekend is hilarious https://t.co/E668DDjqB2 — John (@iam_johnw) January 14, 2024

Cam Newton right now pic.twitter.com/sCS19f5kf7 — Coach Buss (@CoachAjBussey) January 15, 2024

Aged like fine wine 🍷 What did Cam Newton say about Dak Prescott 🤔 pic.twitter.com/aGD1N3xGnb — HarrietEve9 (@HarrietEve9) January 15, 2024

Cam newton rn pic.twitter.com/a66gw99wso — Just Him (@Malikwill97) January 14, 2024

Cam Newton watching his game manager take age well pic.twitter.com/obdCFlYVq4 — 𝓟𝓲’𝓮𝓻𝓻𝓮🥣 (@RainmakerEra) January 14, 2024

Then, there were jokes about the Eagles’ and Cowboys’ fans.

eagles and cowboys fans arguing over who had the worse loss. pic.twitter.com/Zp1zIcmh3I — Absolutely Hammered (@ah_pod) January 16, 2024

Me waiting on my Cowboys fan buddy to show up to work tomorrow: pic.twitter.com/MwDN1uN7tO — East Bay Chris (@EastBayChris) January 15, 2024

Football fans watching the Cowboys in the playoffs every single year: pic.twitter.com/zNlMrzT0WH — Will (@WDSights) January 15, 2024