Charlamagne Tha God responds to NBA YoungBoy diss record

Charlamagne Tha God took some time to address NBA Youngboy’s diss record against him, but he isn’t taking the beef with the rapper too seriously.

The situation began last week when Charlamagne awarded the “Makes No Sense” rapper with his infamous “Donkey of the Day” award on “The Breakfast Club” morning radio show for saying in a recent interview that he’s “not really big” on fatherhood despite being the father of 11 children.

YB responded in the diss track called “Act A Donkey” with the following lines.

“Tell Charlamagne he invited to Grave Digger Mountain/ All he gotta do is pull up on me, n—-, and talk to me face to face/ So I could bat you in your s— and hit you with this Drac.”

Initially, Charlamagne ignored most of the bars aimed at him in an IG post where he opted to commend the Louisiana rapper on owning livestock. However, he took to the airwaves on Tuesday (January 16) to address the situation more directly in typical Charlamagne fashion.

“The young brother said he’s not big on fatherhood. We all should be big on fatherhood,” he began. “But he’s 24 years old, so his prefrontal cortex hasn’t even fully developed yet. He’ll start thinking more rationally once he turns 25, maybe. But I respect the fact he had real livestock in the video.”

“That’s the beauty of being 45 and being born in 1978,” Charlamagne proclaimed. “Number one, I ain’t going to no place called Grave Digger Mountain. The hell I’m doing on Grave Digger Mountain if it ain’t Halloween?”