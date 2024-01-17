Pro fitness trainer Darrell Patterson has 1 surprising food to stay away from

Darrell “DP” Patterson is a professional fitness trainer and the owner and operator of HeatXtreme, an app that helps clients get healthy and reach personal goals on their fitness journey. Patterson was one of the instructors for Fitness on the Field at Mercedes Benz Stadium, as this was his third time participating in the event.

Patterson spoke with rolling out about fitness training and nutrition. He also gave the viewers a 30-second workout everyone should be doing every day to stay in shape.

What foods need to be in people’s diets when they’re going through fitness training?

You have your proteins, you have your carbs, and you have your fats. Those are going to be the key things that you need to either lose weight or gain muscle. You need to know how much protein you need to have in your day, and that protein could be whatever protein of your choice, just understand that protein is going to have fats to it and may have carbs to it. I’m big on fish, any white fish. I’m big on chicken, and steak here and there. Carbs wise will be rice and sweet potatoes. Vegetables will be asparagus as my first choice, and then broccoli, green beans, and spinach. Those are probably my primary go-to for nutrition.

Is there a food that everybody thinks is healthy but you’re not a fan of?

Tilapia is a bottom-feeding fish. Although it’s the lightest protein you can take in, it’s probably not the healthiest because it’s a bottom-feeding fish. You can eat [tilapia] and get results from it, [but] it’s probably just not the best food to be put into your body.

Where can people find you?

You can find me on Instagram or any social media platform @iamtherealdp, @HeatXtreme, @HeatChallenge, and @HeatPerformance.