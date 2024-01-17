Ice-T shares rare photo of his 3 children together

Rap and television icon Ice-T and socialite wife Coco Austin shared a rare photo of the entire family together as they enjoyed a night out at dinner.

The photogenic family included Austin and Ice’s daughter Chanel Nicole, 8, who sat between the two parents. Austin wore a green sweater while her daughter flossed a red long-sleeve shirt.

Ice-T and his children opted for the black sweatshirt and hoodie look. Son Tracy, 32, rocked a New York Yankees cap, and his daughter Letesha, 47, accessorized her look with a gold necklace. The four adults toasted with tropical beverages while Chanel held up a miniature umbrella.

In the caption, Austin penned, “The ‘Ice Family” with an ice cube emoji.

Ice and Austin have been married for nearly 22 years. The pair welcomed their first and only child, Chanel, in November 2015. The “Cop Killer” rapper had his first daughter, Letesha, when he was still in high school with his ex-girlfriend in 1976. He had his son with his ex, Darlene Ortiz, in November 1991.

Ice-T, who has starred in classic films and TV shows such as New Jack City and “Law & Order: SVU,” recently told People that he and his wife are more cool than the kids.

“The only thing is our generation, the early generations, we refused to let our kids be cooler than us. We’re like, ‘You think you understand hip-hop, but you’re not from that golden era,” he told People. “The key to having kids is having parental guidance — not necessarily parental control, but guidance to help them understand what it is.”