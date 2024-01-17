If you want to buy a home, JPMorgan Chase has good news.

During a panel discussion at the Atlanta Hawks game on MLK Day, Corey Mason, the head of Chase Home Lending for Georgia, gave a special announcement to help prospective homebuyers in the state.

After the panel, he told rolling out and other Atlanta media outlets about the announcement.

What was today’s special announcement?

We have a homeownership grant. We’ve had it in place, but we are actually increasing that grant from $5,000 to $7,500. That is on properties that are in the city of Atlanta that qualify based on census tract. That fund does not have to be paid back. There’s not any type of issue with those funds; those funds come directly from Chase.

There is no issue with negotiations working with a third party because it’s Chase’s money.

What was today’s panel like?

I enjoyed it. I always like to learn something when I’m on a panel. And I think we shared some good information, and I also picked up some good pieces for myself as well to share with my team when I get back to the office.

It was mentioned today how the Fair Housing Act of 1968 was enacted in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. What did you think of a discussion like today’s on homeownership for honoring his legacy?

I’m hopeful that it at least allowed information without having access. One of the biggest things–the previous and current issues–was not thinking that you could be a part of the conversation. So I’m hopeful, understanding that you actually can get in the game; you have an opportunity; it’s about where you start. Hopefully, that’s what my team can help you do.

Why do you need to have a conversation about homeownership at an Atlanta Hawks game?

In this community, the people who love sports typically would like to be owners of something, as we all would. But I think it’s important to have these conversations more consistently. I think that, you know, quite frankly, they’re not as frequent as they should be.

I hope that … we continue to partner with the Hawks. But as we go forward, I hope that we can have more of these conversations because there were questions in the room that were not asked because people were not comfortable, and they were not sure.

I think this empowers people to have that conversation. It would be the first step of improving homeownership.

What are the challenges you’re seeing as someone who works in banking?

The challenge is overcoming the myths around homeownership. Like when people say, “I can’t do it right now” or “The rates are too high; I should wait” or “I don’t have enough money.”

The challenge is overcoming some of the negative information that is being put out into the market versus what’s an opportunity.

If we could have conversations around what’s possible, and what’s not possible, I think we’ll be a bit better off.