Marlon Wayans to lead new Jordan Peele film ‘Goat’

Marlon Wayans will soon add psychological thriller to his already impressive resume of films.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Wayans was handpicked by studio execs to lead a new Jordan Peele-produced film called Goat that promises to be equal parts psychological, sports and horror. Directed by Justin Tipping (“The Chi,” “Dear White People”), the movie will star Wayans as a retiring star on a team that a promising new athlete comes to train with.

Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions will serve among the producers of the film alongside Ian Cooper, Jamal Watson and Win Rosenfeld.

Though mostly known for his comedic roles throughout his career, Wayans has at times stepped outside of his comedy comfort zone to take on more serious roles. His first big dramatic role was drug addict Tyrone C. Love in 1995’s Requiem for a Dream, and more recently as Will Smith’s father Lou in the Peacock series, “Bel-Air.”

Goat will mark the latest in a long list of successful production ventures for Monkeypaw and the first in two years since the 2022 Netflix release, Wendell & Wild, and the box-office smash Nope, starring Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer.