20 theater productions in Chicago for the winter 2024 season

Chicago’s theater scene is always vibrant, and this winter is no exception. From classic musicals to contemporary dramas, there’s something for every theater enthusiast. Here are the top 20 theater productions to catch in Chicago this season, along with brief descriptions and ticket prices.

1. Golden Girls – The Laughs Continue

Feb. 6 – Feb. 25

Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place

Join your favorite golden gals for more laughs and heartwarming moments in this hilarious continuation of the beloved TV series.

Ticket price: Starting at $45

2. Girl From the North Country

Feb. 13 – Feb. 25

CIBC Theatre

Set in 1934, this musical weaves Bob Dylan’s songs into a poignant story of love, loss and hope in a boarding house in Duluth, Minnesota.

Ticket price: Starting at $60

3. Pretty Woman: The Musical

March 12 – March 17

CIBC Theatre

A modern Cinderella story, this musical follows the transformation of a Hollywood sex worker into a glamorous woman, set to catchy tunes.

Ticket price: Starting at $75

4. Cinderella

Jan. 21 – Feb. 10

Lyric Opera Of Chicago

Experience the enchanting tale of Cinderella with breathtaking sets, beautiful costumes and a magical atmosphere.

Ticket price: Starting at $80

5. Champion

Jan. 27 – Feb. 11

Lyric Opera of Chicago

This opera tells the story of Emile Griffith, a world-champion boxer, and his struggle with identity and acceptance.

Ticket price: Starting at $70

6. A Home What Howls (Or The House What Was Ravine)

Feb. 7 – March 2

Steppenwolf

Dive into a mysterious and haunting tale of a house with a dark past in this thrilling production.

Ticket price: Starting at $50

7. Purpose

March 14 – April 21

Steppenwolf

Explore the complexities of human purpose and existence in this thought-provoking play.

Ticket price: Starting at $55

8. Complexions Contemporary Ballet

Feb. 3

Auditorium Theatre

Enjoy an evening of mesmerizing contemporary ballet performances by the talented Complexions Dance Company.

Ticket price: Starting at $40

9. Magic of Motown

Feb. 24

Auditorium Theatre

Relive the magic of Motown with this high-energy tribute show featuring all the classic hits.

Ticket price: Starting at $55

10. “Blue Man Group”

Open Run

Briar Street Theater

Experience the unique and interactive world of the Blue Man Group with their unforgettable performance art.

Ticket price: Starting at $65

11. Jesus Christ Superstar

Feb. 16

Genesee Theater

Witness the iconic rock opera that tells the story of Jesus Christ’s final days in a contemporary and powerful way.

Ticket price: Starting at $70

12. Hiplet Ballerinas

Feb. 17

Belushi Performance Hall

Be captivated by the fusion of hip-hop and ballet in a unique and electrifying performance by the Hiplet Ballerinas.

Ticket price: Starting at $45

13. Studies in Blue

Feb. 15 – Feb. 25

Lyric Opera

Immerse yourself in the elegance and grace of ballet with this exquisite production from the renowned Joffrey Ballet.

Ticket price: Starting at $60

14. Message in A Bottle

Feb. 28 – March 3

Cadillac Palace Theater

Follow the journey of a young woman seeking hope and connection through dance and movement, with music from the “Roxanne” hitmaker Sting.

Ticket price: Starting at $65

15. Highway Patrol

Jan. 20 – Feb. 18

Goodman’s Albert Theatre

A gripping drama that explores the lives of highway patrol officers and the challenges they face.

Ticket price: Starting at $50

16. The Penelopiad

March 2 – March 31

Goodman’s Albert Theatre

This reimagining of The Odyssey brings Penelope’s perspective to the forefront in a feminist retelling.

Ticket price: Starting at $55

17. Kinky Boots

Jan. 19 – Jan. 27

Cahn Auditorium

Get ready for a fun and fabulous journey as a shoe factory owner teams up with a drag queen in this heartwarming musical.

Ticket price: Starting at $65

18. Illinoise

Jan. 28 – Feb. 19

Chicago Shakespeare Theater

Explore the rich history and culture of Illinois through a theatrical journey filled with music and storytelling.

Ticket price: Starting at $50

19. In The Heights

Jan. 24 – March 18

Marriott Theatre

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s hit musical takes you to the vibrant neighborhood of Washington Heights for a celebration of community and dreams.

Ticket price: Starting at $60

20. Peter Pan

March 26 – April 8

James Nederlander Theatre

Fly to Neverland with Peter Pan, Wendy, and the Lost Boys in this timeless adventure filled with magic and wonder.

Ticket price: Starting at $70