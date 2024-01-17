Comic writer says Katt Williams was abusive to women

Katt Williams famously flamed half of the comic world during his scorched earth visit to the “Club Shay Shay” podcast in early January 2024.

However, according to a comic who used to be employed by Williams, the diminutive comedian used to physically and verbally abuse women, according to the recollections of comedian Cookie Hall.

“I’m not being messy when I’m telling the truth,” Hall said on the latest episode of the “DC Curry Podcast.” “Didn’t he say this [is] the year of the truth?”

Hall was queried about whether Williams ever laid hands on her during her tenure with the Friday After Next star.

“Hell motherf—— no! Is that n—- still walking? I’d punch that n—- in the stomach like he was talking about Cedric [the Entertainer],” Hall retorted.

Hall also told the podcast hosts that he had to “patch b—– up” after Williams allegedly beat them up.

As most of pop culture knows by now, Williams lobbed verbal grenades at fellow Black comedians and Hollywood stars, such as Steve Harvey, Kevin Hart, Tiffany Haddish, Cedric the Entertainer, Faizon Love and Rickey Smiley.

During Wiliams’ multiple rants in the nearly three-hour interview, Williams accused some iconic comedians of either stealing momentous jokes from him or snatching concepts from other comedians.

After 10 days, the “Club Shay Shay” podcast hosted by NFL legend and Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe has been viewed an astounding 50 million times on YouTube, making it one of the most successful episodes in podcast history.