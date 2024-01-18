A 30-second workout to do every day to keep your body in shape (video)

Darrell “DP” Patterson is a professional fitness trainer and the owner and operator of HeatXtreme, an app that helps clients get healthy and reach personal goals on their fitness journey. Patterson was one of the instructors for Fitness on the Field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Jan. 17. It was his third time participating in the event.

Patterson spoke with rolling out about fitness training and nutrition. He also gave viewers a 30-second workout everyone should be doing every day to stay in shape.

Is there a perfect schedule for a person looking to start their fitness journey?

The perfect schedule for an individual will be one that they can maintain and be the most consistent. You may not be able to work out first thing in the morning. I may not have that time in my day to work out first thing in the morning but you may have that time. It’s always going to be about how can you be the most consistent and what can you stick to the longest because that’s what you’re going to be the most successful at.

What is a 30-second exercise that people can do every day to stay fit?

You can do five of everything. If you want to do five of everything, you’ll do push-ups, sit-ups and squats. That way you can work top, lower, and your core. You can just do as many rounds as you want in five minutes. You’ll sit down and do five push-ups, then roll over and do five sit-ups, and stand up and do five squats. The goal will be to do as many as you can with whatever time you’ve allowed for yourself and just keep tracking it and see how many you can keep doing every day.