Catalog from auction of Princess Diana’s dresses to sell for over $6K

A catalog from an auction of Princess Diana’s dresses that was held just two months before her death is expected to sell for up to $6,000.

The limited edition book is from the ‘Dresses’ from the Collection of Diana, Princess of Wales’ auction, where over 79 designer gowns raised £2.57 million for charity.

The auction took place on June 25, 1997 – just two months before she died in a car crash in the Pont de l’Alma tunnel in Paris, France. Limited edition, purple, Moroccan leather-bound catalogs were created for the auction, which soon became a collector’s item.

The 250 books were all signed and personally numbered by Princess Diana and she also inscribed that the ‘wonderful’ sale was inspired by Prince William.

“The inspiration for this wonderful sale comes from just one person… our son William,” wrote Princess Diana.

The number 104 catalog will be sold alongside an official invitation to the auction and other related papers, including the printed sale results. It’s expected to fetch £3,000 to £5,000. Elena Jackson, vintage fashion specialist at Ewbank Auctions, described the book as a ‘treasured keepsake’ that is in ‘excellent condition.’

“This treasured keepsake of one of the final acts of charity that she brought to the world has been kept in excellent condition and is very rare indeed,” she added.

Luxury items from designers Louis Vuitton, Yves St Laurent and Hermès will also be going under the hammer on January 26. Designs by leading names in British fashion, including Ossie Clark, Zandra Rhodes, and Biba will also be up for sale.

