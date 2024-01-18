Director Trey Haley explains what it takes to build a solid career

A passionate filmmaker with his pulse on the culture, Trey Haley has directed and produced compelling narratives across various genres and is the driving force behind the production work at Tri Destined Studios. His latest project, BET’s “The Black Hamptons,” shows the glitz and glamour of the Black elite while following the lives of the Brittons and the Johnsons and exposing their secrets.

Haley spoke with rolling out about being a director and what young people should know about being in the business.

What should young people know about climbing the ladder as a director?

There’s no one way to do this, but I always say, number one, your attitude is going to be the key to making it in this business. It’s a mental thing. I think there are some of the most talented writers and directors out here, and then sometimes you never see them quite get there. It’s like, “Man, this person is so talented,” but it’s also a mindset, too. You’ve got to realize each thing is helping you get to the next thing. Wherever you are, it’s not about comparing; other individuals can inspire you in your craft and your art. You may read stories about how this person wrote a script and then two years later, they’re doing a $100 million movie. But that’s that person’s journey, and that was what they saw in front of them. What’s in front of you?

What was your experience like working with Morgan Freeman and his production team?

I met Morgan Freeman once or twice, he was always shooting movies. But his producing team — his producers, the people that make the movies that he produces — they were there constantly there. The biggest thing I learned was watching a company actually doing it as far as being in the room, answering that telephone and to the development stage. What I learned the most there was constantly having things in different levels of production. They had stuff in development, production, preproduction. There was a flow going, and they understood the vision of the company.

What should directors and producers know about the business and what it brings?

I say this about the business: When you come into this business, you can be a talented rookie, but don’t expect to get the LeBron James treatment coming in. I think that happens a lot. People come in — and you might have a “LeBron James” dope idea — but you still have to know that you can’t do it all by yourself. You’re going to come in, and you’re going to meet people who bring in other elements to help you make your vision come to pass. You have to be collaborative and open to hearing what they have to say, too. If somebody is bringing in money to your thing, that money truly is just as valuable as your idea. Everybody has ideas, but it’s the team coming in to help make those ideas come to pass.