LeBron James cusses during post-game interview while watching Bronny play

Even though LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers had just demolished the Dallas Mavericks on Jan. 17, the superstar was more interested in watching his son Bronny’s game with USC than talking to reporters about his victory.

King James’ eyes kept darting back and forth from the TV screen to the gaggle of reporters surrounding him at his locker following the Lakers 127-110 victory because his son was making his second start of the season.

The proud father popped off several obscenities while watching, wishing his son would have shown more aggressiveness in some situations.

Bronny James scored 11 points on 5-of-11 shooting with six assists and five rebounds in a career-high 30 minutes. It was arguably his best performance of the season, but it was to no avail as the mediocre Trojans fell to No. 12 Arizona in convincing fashion, 82-67.

This was an upgrade from Bronny James’ previous three games where he scored a total of two points and was held without a field goal on 14 attempts.