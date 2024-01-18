Snoop Dogg’s daughter suffers a ‘severe’ stroke

Cori Broadus, the youngest child of rap icon Snoop Dogg, has reportedly suffered a major medical malady.

Broadus told her 656,000 Instagram followers on Jan. 18 that she remains in a state of disbelief after she suffered a stroke at 24.

The daughter showed images of herself in a hospital where she shared the news that she is still coming to grips with the situation.

“I had a severe stroke this a.m. I started breaking down crying when they told me,” she penned.

In the second Instagram Story, showing herself wearing a mask, Broadus wrote, “Like I’m only 24, what did I do in my past to deserve all of this.”

The reported stroke could stem from a series of illnesses, most specifically lupus, that she has dealt with since she was a child. According to the National Library of Medicine, individuals who have lupus run a higher risk of strokes.

Stress and mental health could have also played a part. She admits that she suffered from depression since childhood because she has a much darker complexion than her siblings, Corde and Cordell. During the pandemic in 2021, Broadus told People that she attempted to end her life.

Recently, however, life seemed to be turning around. She has since gotten engaged.

“I’ve been good, better than I’ve ever been,” she told People.

“Your mind is very powerful, it really is. So just appreciate your life because we only get one,” Broadus added. “When things get hard, just pray. Taking your life is not worth it. It’s not OK. … Let’s get our mental right. Let’s do what we gotta do together.”