Ron “Boss” Everline has worked to the point he knows he can take on anybody — whether that’s childhood obesity or Katt Williams in a foot race.

In terms of beating childhood obesity, Everline has partnered with No Kid Hungry to host a GET FIT training session on his Instagram live on Jan. 20 at 3 p.m. EST and Jan. 26 at 9:30 a.m. EST. According to GET FIT, food insecurity impacts 13 million children. The rate also remains higher for Black children. Black children are affected by 27.9% while the national average is 17.3%.

As far as racing goes, Everline is fresh off facing Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum in a viral test of speed.

He challenged Jayson Tatum to a race… Why’d he start barking mid run lmao

😭😭 pic.twitter.com/G6xYJmfv2A — CelticsUnite (@CelticsUnite18) December 24, 2023

As far as Williams goes, in his explosive interview with Shannon Sharpe, the 52-year-old comedian said he can run a 4.3-second 40-yard dash.

😳 Katt Williams wasn’t lying about how fast he can run 🏃🏾‍♂️💨 pic.twitter.com/uIZ2q2mYzY — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) January 7, 2024

In a recent interview with rolling out, Everline discussed his racing skills and his mission of training children to start 2024.

The man with over a million followers on Instagram and trains megastar comedian Kevin Hart. Mr. Ron “Boss” Everline is here with us today. How are you?

I’m great, man. I appreciate that intro I think you left out one thing. I’m the fastest man on Instagram, too. I’m out here giving out smoke, so I’m not sure if you know, but I am one of the fastest men. I lost to Jayson Tatum recently, but overall, I think you left that out, but other than that, I mean, if they don’t know me, I understand. Just understand, you know, I’m the fastest.

OK, I don’t want to go too viral here, but can you beat the 50-year-old comedian who said he can run 40 yards in 4.3 seconds?

Oh, man, with no question. Again, I’m smoking any and everybody at all times. So yes, I’m giving out smoke to whoever wants it.

What are you doing with No Kid Hungry?

I’m bringing this workout series to inspire people across the country. I want to bring light to how many kids don’t have meals every day or enough food.

I’m in a fortunate position to understand that, coming from my background, my mom did everything she could, but I understood going without. To be a part of this cause is important to me and it’s important to shed light in so many other ways.

What fitness tip would you like to share?

Find consistency in your movement. Don’t overcomplicate it. If you’re going to go to the gym for three days a week, fine. Go three days. If you’re going to go five days, go five days. Everything doesn’t have to be complicated. You don’t always have the answers to the test in the beginning. You just have to go.

You have to stay committed to your word … there’s a lot of outside noise we talked about — whether it’s people telling you to eat vegan or become a vegetarian, or you should be a carnivore. Find what works for you and stay consistent on it. The more you move and the less you eat, the better you’ll feel and the better your body will be.