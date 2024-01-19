Sneakerheads, here’s the shoe to leave out of your collection in 2024

Andre Johnson, also known as “Dre TheShoeGod,” is a Chicago-based sneaker reviewer and content creator on YouTube, Instagram and TikTok. Johnson found his love for shoes with family ties and his obsession with basketball, and from there, he started his collecting journey. With his content, he gives his viewers opinions and reviews on some of the top sneakers on the market, while also giving a history lesson for those who want to know more about what they’re wearing on their feet.

Johnson spoke with rolling out about sneaker culture and offered his thoughts on the Nike Panda Dunks.

What are your thoughts on the Nike Panda Dunks?

It is a generational shoe at this time, and I get it. I grew up in the Air Force One era. The Air Force One was the biggest shoe in the 2000s. I get that the Panda is this generation’s Air Force One. They’re OK, but are they oversaturated? For sure. Am I tired of them? I think everybody’s tired of them, but they’re still OK. If you just got into the game, I understand. I was once that guy where I wanted so many pairs of Air Force ones back then. It felt like I used to have 100 pairs, so I get it if you want a pair of Pandas. Are they for me? No. Y’all can have them, I don’t want them. It’s a nice starter shoe.

What did you think about the resale price for the shoe?

At a time when people wanted the Panda Dunks, they were willing to pay $300 or $400 for them. That is crazy. My thing is for $300 or $400, [there] was so much better stuff you could buy. And as far as the Dunks, that was the last shoe you should be buying for $400. There are Jordans that are classic that have been out for years that are hard to get that you can get for $300 or $400. As far as quality and just everything above, it was not the right shoe to buy for that much money. It’s like buying cardboard [for] your feet.

Who do you think will be the next athlete to get a signature shoe?

I always gravitate toward basketball. I would love for them to bring back something for the big man. Do something for Victor Wembanyama. Back then, the big man was kind of a wave in the early ’90s, now they don’t do anything with the big man. I would love it for them to give Wembanyama a Nike shoe. It might not do good on sales because historically big men never really did well, but I would like for him to get his shoe since he’s so hyped up. He’s the next big thing, so definitely do something for him.