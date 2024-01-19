Weekend must-watch list: Kevin Hart, Doja Cat, ‘Raising Kanan,’ ‘Double Cross’

Another winter weekend, and another good time to watch your favorite television show or movie. Here are a few things to look forward to this weekend, including action from Kevin Hart, drama from ALLBLK, a musical performance from Doja Cat and drugs and money from 50 Cent’s “Power” series.

The Beekeeper

In The Beekeeper, one man’s brutal campaign for vengeance takes on national stakes after he is revealed to be a former operative of a powerful and clandestine organization known as “beekeepers.”

“Double Cross”

After the shocking reveal of their true biological father in last season’s finale, the “Wonder Twins” are back with a vengeance for Season 5.

“Doja Cat: The Scarlet Tour in VR”

From a gigantic spider that looms above Doja Cat to a full band and fire pyrotechnics, “Doja Cat: The Scarlet Tour in VR” takes the intensity of Doja Cat’s live performances to the next level.

“Power Book III: Raising Kanan”

Lou’s drinking becomes a problem once again. Kanan is about to make bigger drug deals while getting acclimated with Ronnie’s crew, and Raq is back in the game.

Lift

A thief and his expert crew attempt to steal $500 million in gold from a vault on a plane 40,000 feet in the air.