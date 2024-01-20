The day of the showdown with two of the NFL’s most exciting Black quarterbacks has arrived.

On Jan. 20, the Baltimore Ravens (13-4) are set to host the Houston Texans (11-7). The Ravens are led by quarterback and MVP candidate Lamar Jackson. The Texans are led by rookie sensation CJ Stroud.

An MVP trophy would be Jackson’s second after winning the award in 2019, and it would add to his incredible career resumé that also features a 2016 Heisman Trophy.

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens host a playoff game today #RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/OOrjXcGXb5 — Breakfast Carrot (@BreakfastCarrot) January 20, 2024

Stroud has turned the Texans all the way around in a franchise that was searching for its identity after trading quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Absolutely absurd Game Winning throw from CJ Stroud. pic.twitter.com/NL8DN7slnN — Coach Dan Casey (@CoachDanCasey) January 20, 2024

“For me to see CJ … ike how you were with me, we trained together. I came up. CJ was the same way,” Watson recently said to Cam Newton in an interview. “In California, when me and [quarterback coach Quincy Avery] were out there, he was right there with us. We have the same agent. From day one, right after he got drafted, I was like, ‘Take over H Town.'”

Stroud is also a proud Christian, and a viral discussion started this week when viewers believed NBC networks edited out Stroud giving glory to Jesus Christ after his team’s 45-14 win over the Cleveland Browns.

Here are viewing details for the game.

NFL Playoff round: Divisional Round

Divisional Round Where: M&T Bank Stadium

M&T Bank Stadium Day: Jan. 20

Jan. 20 Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

4:30 p.m. ET Channel(s): ABC, ESPN

ABC, ESPN Streaming options: Sling TV, YouTube TV, NFL+, Fubo, ESPN+

Blackouts may apply.