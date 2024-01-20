Kim Kardashian defends her use of tanning beds

Kim Kardashian is defending her use of tanning beds.

The beauty has come under fire on social media after she recently revealed that she has a tanning bed in her office.

“I’m Kim Kardashian, of course I have a tanning bed – and a red-light bed – in my office,” she shared in a TikTok video.

A tanning bed uses ultraviolet radiation to darken the skin. However, they can also damage the skin if one stays exposed to the light for too long.

Kardashain has been widely slammed on social media for promoting tanning beds. But she has now hit back at her critics, explaining that she uses the bed to combat psoriasis, a chronic disease that causes skin to become scaly and inflamed.

“I have psoriasis and it really helps when it’s bad. But I don’t use it too often.” Kardashian said on X in response to the criticism.

Kardashian previously revealed that her psoriasis struggles began when she was 25.

The reality TV star explained that a dermatologist initially helped her deal with the issue – but it returned when she reached her 30s.

“When I was 25, I had my first psoriasis flare-up. I got a common cold, and since psoriasis is an autoimmune condition, this triggered it. It was all over my stomach and legs. Luckily, in my apartment complex at the time, my neighbor was a dermatologist. I showed it to him, and he said to come into the office and he would give me a shot of cortisone and then hopefully it would go away since it was my first big outbreak. I did this and my psoriasis completely went away for about five years,” Kardashian wrote in a blog post.

“However, it came back again in my early 30s,” she added.