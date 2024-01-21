Boosie said he’s being ‘bullied’ by the LBGTQ+ community (video)

Boosie Badazz told his fans that members of the LBGTQ+ are bullying him on and off social media because he advocates for heterosexualism.

“F—– crazy,” he said in his Instagram story, according to The Neighborhood Talk. “Y’all done bullied the whole world, man. Athletes [and] rappers scared to say they’re straight. Rappers and athletes [are] scared to even say they like women.

“They [are] scared they are going to get bullied.”

After pausing, Boosie reiterated his perspective that the LBGTQ community has “bullied the whole world, except me. Except me. Because y’all done bullied all the athletes. They can’t even say they like p—-.”

Boosie continues to speak against the LBGTQ lifestyle despite the fact that his daughter, Poison Ivi, has revealed to the world that she is in love with a woman. Boosie has also engaged in a well-documented war of words with record-breaking rapper Lil Nas X who has declared to the world that he is gay.

Since Boosie has so vehemently spoken against homosexuality, Boosie believes that the LBGTQ community is trying to call him gay to besmirch his reputation.

“Y’all can call me that because you’re not that,” Boosie continued. “I’m not cool with it being pushed on the kids. But you can come on my (IG) live. I’m [going to] try to block you. There are so many people coming on my live calling me that because I say I don’t like d—.”