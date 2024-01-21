Kid Cudi and Lupe Fiasco end their feud, then start it back up again

Fans are getting whiplash watching fellow rappers Kid Cudi and Lupe Fiasco finally squash their longstanding beef — only to have it reignited shortly thereafter.

On Thursday, Kid Cudi tried to signify that the decade-old resentments are over as far as he is concerned.

Cudi, who was born and raised in Cleveland under his real name Scott Ramon Seguro Mescudi over 39 years ago, admits that he hid inside a Bape store when Lupe Fiasco and other rappers walked in to shop in 2008. He reasoned that he didn’t want his contemporaries using that fact he worked there against him in any future diss tracks.

Cudi said that “hates me ’til this day.”

Fiasco, 41, who was raised in Chicago as Wasalu Muhammad Jaco, confirmed the sentiments on X.

“Kid Cudi is a b—-,” Fiasco penned. “And continues to be a b—-. Ain’t nobody finna bring up he used to work at the Bape Store to diss his b—- a– for having a regular job before he was a famous b—- with a cool job.”

Instead of firing back with both barrels, as is customary in the hip-hop world, he expressed that he has nothing but brotherly love for Fiasco.

“Love u g,” he wrote. “Im sorry if i hurt u man. Life is too short. Hope u can find it in ur heart to get past this.”

“Lupe love me yall dont get it twisted,” Cudi added in a now-deleted tweet, according to Bossip. “He just hurt. He beefin w himself at this point.”

When Cudi’s apology wasn’t initially accepted, he came back and told him to refrain from “calling me out my name.”