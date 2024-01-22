Google and Amazon have laid off thousands since beginning of 2024

Google and Amazon have reportedly laid off thousands of staff members since the start of the year.

The two tech giants are said to be among the companies that have laid off a total of 7,500 staff since the new year came in. Google — along with fellow giants Meta and Microsoft — are no longer seen as “gold-star” employers.

“With any kind of rapid, technological, or other change, there’s always a shakeout. It’s hard to know how many people are needed to get that work done. Sometimes, you need a lot of work to get it off the ground but less work to keep it going,” Erica Groshen, a senior economics advisor at the Cornell University School of Industrial and Labor Relations, said.

Just weeks ago, Google said that with the redundancies, they were “responsibly investing in our company’s biggest priorities and the significant opportunities ahead.”

“Some teams are continuing to make these kinds of organizational changes, which include some role eliminations globally,” their statement added.

Meanwhile, global superstore Amazon, which is the parent company of social media gaming website Twitch, decided to “shrink” its workforce.

“Like many companies, our business has been impacted by the current macroeconomic environment, and user and revenue growth has not kept pace with our expectations. In order to run our business sustainably, we’ve made the very difficult decision to shrink the size of our workforce.” CEO Dan Clancy said.