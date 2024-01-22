Man arrested for attempted break-in at Taylor Swift’s home

A man has been arrested for allegedly trying to break into Taylor Swift‘s New York City apartment.

Police received a call about a “disorderly person” on the “Anti-Hero” hitmaker’s street in the Tribeca area, with onlookers confirming the alleged stalker had been trying to get into the star’s home.

“Upon arrival, [police] were informed that the individual attempted to open a door to a building at the location,” a NYPD spokesperson told the New York Post’s Page Six.

“I first saw him around 1 p.m. — he went up to Taylor’s door. Taylor Swift’s alleged stalker,” an onlooker stated. The person claimed to have seen the man scouring the neighborhood “for a few weeks.” Another local resident told the outlet they had seen the same man “lurking here for a month.”

“[He has been] sleeping on the stoop, chain-smoking constantly, shouting, and generally making everyone uncomfortable. When he arrived before Christmas, my husband asked what he was doing here and he said, ‘I want to see Taylor.’ He even had flowers at one point,” they added.

The neighbor said they had called the police “many times,” but cops didn’t do anything until the man actually tried to get into the building on Jan. 20.

“I asked him to leave this morning and he just stared at me, catatonic,” they added.

The police spoke to the man for “a few minutes before they cuffed him.”

“It was all pretty civil. He didn’t resist. There was no yelling or anything,” the source added.

Police explained they had taken the suspect into custody because there was an unrelated warrant out for his arrest.

It is unclear if Swift was at home at the time, but one source said they had seen three of her bodyguards hanging around the apartment hours before the man arrived.

This isn’t the first time the “Cruel Singer” has had an unwanted visitor to her home.

In 2019, Roger Alvarado was arrested for trying to break into the Tribeca property, the second time he had been taken in for the same crime. He was sentenced to four years in prison after making a plea deal.

In 2022, another man, Joshua Christian, was arrested for allegedly stalking Taylor across “multiple states.”